Brady (NYSE:BRC) & Ingen Technologies (NYSE:IGNT) Head-To-Head Analysis

Brady (NYSE:BRC) and Ingen Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGNT) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Brady has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ingen Technologies has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Brady and Ingen Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brady 10.39% 14.28% 10.44% Ingen Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.2% of Brady shares are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of Brady shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brady and Ingen Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brady $1.08 billion 1.91 $112.37 million $2.11 18.86 Ingen Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Brady has higher revenue and earnings than Ingen Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Brady and Ingen Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brady 2 0 2 0 2.00 Ingen Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brady presently has a consensus target price of $50.75, suggesting a potential upside of 27.51%. Given Brady’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brady is more favorable than Ingen Technologies.

Summary

Brady beats Ingen Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training. Its products also comprise name tags, badges, lanyards, and access control software for people identification; wristbands and labels for tracking and enhancing the safety of patients; and custom wristbands for use in theme parks, concerts, and festivals. This segment serves customers in various industries, such as industrial and electronic manufacturing, healthcare, chemical, oil, gas, automotive, aerospace, governments, mass transit, electrical contractors, leisure and entertainment, telecommunications, and others through distributors, direct sales, catalog marketing, and digital channels. The WPS segment provides workplace safety and compliance products, such as safety and compliance signs, tags, labels, informational signage and markings, asset tracking labels, first aid products, facility safety and personal protection equipment, and labor law compliance posters for various industries, including process, government, education, construction, and utilities, as well as manufacturers through catalog and digital channels. It also offers stock and custom identification products, as well as sells related resale products. Brady Corporation was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Ingen Technologies Company Profile

Ingen Technologies, Inc., a medical device manufacturing company, manufactures medical products for the respiratory industry in United States. The company manufactures medical equipment for patients suffering with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; and oxygen flow meters and nasal cannulas under the Oxyview and Smart Nasal Cannula trademark name. Its Oxyview is a pneumatic metering device that displays and confirms the oxygen flow rate near the patient. Ingen Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Riverside, California.

