BPER Banca S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BPER Banca S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a growth of 7,966.7% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BPXXY. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of BPER Banca in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BPER Banca in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of BPER Banca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

BPXXY stock opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. BPER Banca has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.51.

BPER Banca S.p.A. provides banking products and services to individuals, and small and medium enterprises in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Private, Corporate, Large Corporate, Finance, Corporate Center, and Other Assets segments. It offers loans, mortgages, insurance and retirement planning, current and savings accounts, and other banking related services; credit, prepaid, and debit cards; and investments and savings products and services, such as certificates of deposit, investment services, mutual investment funds and sicavs that are financial instruments linked to asset management, portfolio management, alternative investments, accumulation plans, and financial insurance products.

