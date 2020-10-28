Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Boston Private Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.33. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Boston Private Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Get Boston Private Financial alerts:

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 11.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BPFH. ValuEngine lowered Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

Shares of BPFH stock opened at $6.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.41. Boston Private Financial has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $13.08. The firm has a market cap of $507.16 million, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Private Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Boston Private Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Boston Private Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 19,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 20,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Private Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Private Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.