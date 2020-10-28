BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.21 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of BorgWarner in a report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $2.21 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BWA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.53.

NYSE BWA opened at $37.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.93. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $46.60.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 70,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total value of $2,685,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,172,811.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $122,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,330.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,572 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,716. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 147.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,661,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $552,856,000 after buying an additional 9,344,587 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 62.7% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,620,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $163,117,000 after buying an additional 1,781,561 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 33.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,572,986 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,127,000 after purchasing an additional 896,406 shares during the last quarter. Jet Capital Investors L P increased its stake in BorgWarner by 966.6% in the second quarter. Jet Capital Investors L P now owns 964,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,059,000 after purchasing an additional 874,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,994,000.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

See Also: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.