Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) PT Raised to $35.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Boot Barn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.08.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $32.63 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.53. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.89.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $147.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.49 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 49.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,231 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 27.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 23.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 332.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 698,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after buying an additional 536,775 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

