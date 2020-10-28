Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) PT Raised to $35.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.26% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Boot Barn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.08.
NYSE:BOOT opened at $32.63 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.53. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.89.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 49.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,231 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 27.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 23.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 332.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 698,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after buying an additional 536,775 shares during the last quarter.
Boot Barn Company Profile
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
