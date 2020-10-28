BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) PT Raised to $69.00 at Truist

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Truist from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued on Monday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BOKF. BidaskClub upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush upped their price target on BOK Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BOK Financial from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BOK Financial from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. BOK Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.83.

BOK Financial stock opened at $58.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.92. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $34.57 and a 52 week high of $88.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.63. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 18.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 65.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 16.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 3.2% in the second quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 18,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 19,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 42.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

