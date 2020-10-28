BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) will post $1.84 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.07 and the lowest is $1.45. BOK Financial posted earnings of $1.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full-year earnings of $5.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $6.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $8.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.63. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BOK Financial from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BOK Financial from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.83.

BOK Financial stock opened at $58.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.92. BOK Financial has a 12-month low of $34.57 and a 12-month high of $88.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOKF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 24,638 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 408,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,393,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,812,000 after buying an additional 41,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

