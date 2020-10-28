BMO Capital Markets Boosts Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target to $225.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $205.00 to $225.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.82.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

NYSE:ITW opened at $198.62 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $208.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 13,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.06, for a total transaction of $2,523,717.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,671,894.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 19,436 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.96, for a total transaction of $3,769,806.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,510.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,879 shares of company stock worth $27,240,677 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 8,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.