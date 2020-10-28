Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $105.60

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $105.60 and last traded at $104.60, with a volume of 1881 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.67.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.62.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.87.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $8.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 70.39% and a negative net margin of 525.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Lydon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,240 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,435 shares of company stock worth $5,373,079. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 295.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

About Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

