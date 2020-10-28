Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,112 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.8% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 696,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,094,000 after buying an additional 29,573 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 103.7% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 74,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,185,000 after acquiring an additional 37,990 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% during the third quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 23,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPM opened at $99.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $302.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.52.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target (up previously from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.59.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.