Bloom Energy (BE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Bloom Energy to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $187.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.93 million. On average, analysts expect Bloom Energy to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BE opened at $15.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 3.08. Bloom Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $23.38.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Bloom Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

In related news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 5,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $85,851.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,148.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 9,206,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $146,386,450.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,796,683 shares of company stock worth $155,740,109. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

