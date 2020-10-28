Blonder Tongue Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Blonder Tongue Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 994,500 shares, an increase of 6,001.2% from the September 30th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 30.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BDR opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. Blonder Tongue Labs has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $3.80.

Blonder Tongue Labs (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc, a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and SD, MPEG-2, and MPEG-4/H.264 encoders, as well as quadrature phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders; digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; and EdgeQAM devices.

