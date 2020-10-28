Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Blackstone Mortgage Trust to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $107.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect Blackstone Mortgage Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BXMT opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $12.67 and a twelve month high of $40.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.36. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently 100.81%.

In related news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $62,177.70. Following the sale, the president now owns 69,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,906 shares of company stock worth $161,182. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.21.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

