BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) Short Interest Up 330.8% in October

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 330.8% from the September 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 1,320.5% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,566,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,008 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the second quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 66.8% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 9,529 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MYJ opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.73. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $15.85.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%.

About BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade quality municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

Further Reading: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.