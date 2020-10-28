BlackLine (BL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $83.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect BlackLine to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ BL opened at $95.02 on Wednesday. BlackLine has a 52 week low of $38.32 and a 52 week high of $105.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -133.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BL shares. ValuEngine upgraded BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

In other news, CEO Therese Tucker sold 144,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.84, for a total transaction of $12,395,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,613,708.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $1,803,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,782,054.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 278,013 shares of company stock valued at $23,209,123. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

