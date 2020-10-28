Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Knight, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated technology, workflow automation and data and analytics to the mortgage and real estate industries, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Technology and Data and Analytics business segments. Technology segment offers software and hosting solutions which support loan servicing, loan origination and settlement services. Data and Analytics segment provides property ownership data, lien data, servicing data, automated valuation models, collateral risk scores, prepayment and default models, lead generation and other data solutions. Black Knight Inc., formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services Inc., is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BKI. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Black Knight from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Black Knight from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Black Knight from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Knight Equity began coverage on Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KCG began coverage on Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.54.

BKI opened at $90.02 on Monday. Black Knight has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $96.05. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.77, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.51.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Black Knight will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Michael L. Gravelle sold 52,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $4,410,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 112,200 shares of company stock worth $9,490,596 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 14,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

