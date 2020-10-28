Bitball Treasure (BTRS) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $133,747.00

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. Over the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitball Treasure has a total market cap of $69.79 million and approximately $133,747.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitball Treasure token can now be bought for about $155.09 or 0.01140697 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitball Treasure Profile

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) is a token. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000 tokens. The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com

Bitball Treasure Token Trading

Bitball Treasure can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

