BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioTelemetry, Inc. provides ambulatory outpatient management solutions for monitoring clinical information regarding an individual’s health. It is focused on the diagnosis and monitoring of cardiac arrhythmias, or heart rhythm disorders. BioTelemetry, Inc., formerly known as CardioNet, Inc., is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BEAT. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of BioTelemetry in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub lowered BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on BioTelemetry in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on BioTelemetry in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of BEAT stock opened at $41.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.52. BioTelemetry has a 1 year low of $27.35 and a 1 year high of $55.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 79.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.14.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $99.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.93 million. Equities research analysts predict that BioTelemetry will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in BioTelemetry by 3.4% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in BioTelemetry by 5.4% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in BioTelemetry by 1.0% in the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 24,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BioTelemetry by 1.8% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in BioTelemetry by 9.7% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

