BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioNano Genomics, Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The Company offers proprietary nanochannel chips, automated imaging instrument, integrated primary and secondary software, and application specific reagents. BioNano Genomics, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BNGO. Maxim Group began coverage on BioNano Genomics in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on BioNano Genomics in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.25 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.30.

BNGO opened at $0.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.55. BioNano Genomics has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.54.

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioNano Genomics will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BioNano Genomics by 284.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 147,151 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioNano Genomics by 98.6% during the third quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 59,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 29,580 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioNano Genomics during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

