Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $256.43

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $256.43 and last traded at $256.88, with a volume of 34152 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $265.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $311.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $355.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.54.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $276.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.67. The company has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Biogen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,614,008,000 after acquiring an additional 30,055 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $583,059,000 after acquiring an additional 116,044 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Biogen by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,337,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $357,884,000 after acquiring an additional 25,567 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Biogen by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,087,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $283,778,000 after acquiring an additional 566,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 715,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,539,000 after acquiring an additional 235,500 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

