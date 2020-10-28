Biogen Inc. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $4.40 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Biogen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $4.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $7.46. William Blair currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q1 2021 earnings at $5.94 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $6.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $22.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $21.22 EPS.

Get Biogen alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BIIB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Biogen from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Biogen from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Biogen from $359.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Biogen from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Biogen from $311.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.54.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $255.30 on Monday. Biogen has a 1-year low of $254.93 and a 1-year high of $374.99. The company has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $276.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.17 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 35.0% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 113.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 169.4% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.