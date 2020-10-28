BidaskClub Upgrades Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) to “Hold”

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ZGNX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Zogenix in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Zogenix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.78.

NASDAQ ZGNX opened at $20.60 on Monday. Zogenix has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $57.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.23.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.06. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 8,758.48% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. The company had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zogenix will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Zogenix by 8.1% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Zogenix by 22.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Zogenix during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Zogenix by 47.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes transformative therapies to enhance the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS); and which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

