BidaskClub Upgrades Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) to “Buy”

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Splunk from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Loop Capital started coverage on Splunk in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Splunk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Splunk from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.08.

SPLK stock opened at $208.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.56 and its 200-day moving average is $185.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of -50.80 and a beta of 1.57. Splunk has a twelve month low of $93.92 and a twelve month high of $225.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $491.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.28 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason Child sold 1,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.63, for a total value of $179,632.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,877 shares in the company, valued at $23,470,064.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.10, for a total transaction of $2,989,932.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,357 shares of company stock worth $19,003,013 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Splunk by 54.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 2.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Splunk by 59.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 201,445 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,428,000 after acquiring an additional 74,800 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 14.5% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Splunk by 79.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 271 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

