BidaskClub Upgrades Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) to Hold

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schrödinger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.75.

Shares of SDGR opened at $59.63 on Monday. Schrödinger has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $99.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.24.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $23.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 million. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schrödinger will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 187,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $10,763,149.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jenny Herman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,513,769 shares of company stock worth $384,529,597.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Schrödinger by 125.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

