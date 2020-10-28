BidaskClub Upgrades PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) to Buy

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.69.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $88.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $49.11 and a 12 month high of $92.96.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PACCAR will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $397,935.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares in the company, valued at $584,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Alma Lily Ley sold 3,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $280,530.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 499 shares in the company, valued at $42,240.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,040 shares of company stock worth $1,275,126 over the last 90 days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PACCAR by 5.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in PACCAR by 2.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in PACCAR by 2.3% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in PACCAR by 50.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.