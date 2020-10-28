BidaskClub Upgrades Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on JAZZ. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $151.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $168.53.
JAZZ stock opened at $149.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.74, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.15. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $86.88 and a twelve month high of $156.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.50 and a 200-day moving average of $121.94.
In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $67,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,680 shares in the company, valued at $45,418,132. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $638,730.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,149,629.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,363 shares of company stock worth $1,142,374 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. AXA raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 161,227 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,081,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $618,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 68,821 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 20,755 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,507,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,344,000 after purchasing an additional 36,118 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.
