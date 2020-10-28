BidaskClub Upgrades Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on JAZZ. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $151.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $168.53.

JAZZ stock opened at $149.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.74, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.15. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $86.88 and a twelve month high of $156.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.50 and a 200-day moving average of $121.94.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $562.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $67,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,680 shares in the company, valued at $45,418,132. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $638,730.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,149,629.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,363 shares of company stock worth $1,142,374 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. AXA raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 161,227 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,081,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $618,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 68,821 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 20,755 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,507,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,344,000 after purchasing an additional 36,118 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

