BidaskClub Lowers American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) to Buy

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $79.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $82.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 2.43. American Woodmark has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $117.70.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $390.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.66 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Woodmark will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Woodmark news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 4,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.61, for a total value of $357,421.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,232 shares in the company, valued at $619,131.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 80.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 10,742 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 3.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 33.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.