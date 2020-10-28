BidaskClub Downgrades Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) to Sell

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

VYGR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Voyager Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $11.11 on Monday. Voyager Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $16.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.22 and its 200-day moving average is $11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.80.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $28.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.46% and a negative net margin of 60.61%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VYGR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,122,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,165,000 after acquiring an additional 224,246 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,208,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,059,000 after acquiring an additional 196,342 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,498,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 256,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 92,645 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 457,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 69,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

