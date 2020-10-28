BidaskClub Downgrades Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) to Sell

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.
VYGR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Voyager Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.80.
Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $11.11 on Monday. Voyager Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $16.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.22 and its 200-day moving average is $11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.80.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VYGR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,122,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,165,000 after acquiring an additional 224,246 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,208,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,059,000 after acquiring an additional 196,342 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,498,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 256,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 92,645 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 457,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 69,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.
Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.
