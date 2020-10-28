BidaskClub Downgrades Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) to Buy

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TRMB. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Trimble in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Trimble from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Trimble from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Trimble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Get Trimble alerts:

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $50.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Trimble has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $54.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.15.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $733.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.58 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trimble will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $1,470,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,006 shares in the company, valued at $441,564.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 7,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $387,664.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,551 shares in the company, valued at $2,480,523.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,972 shares of company stock worth $4,493,892. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 15.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,802,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $293,810,000 after purchasing an additional 901,337 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Trimble by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,015,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $171,164,000 after buying an additional 2,122,972 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Trimble by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,188,521 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $137,712,000 after buying an additional 118,302 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Trimble by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,927,978 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $126,459,000 after buying an additional 57,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trimble by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,266,998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,722,000 after buying an additional 13,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.