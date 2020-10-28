BidaskClub Downgrades Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.63.
NASDAQ:HOLI opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $683.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.08. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.53.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. Hollysys Automation Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOLI. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2,197.8% in the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,672,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,012 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,019,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,841 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,292,000. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 7,059,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,894,000 after purchasing an additional 362,569 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,331,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,710,000 after purchasing an additional 172,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.
About Hollysys Automation Technologies
Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.
