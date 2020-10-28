BidaskClub Downgrades Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.63.

NASDAQ:HOLI opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $683.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.08. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.53.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $129.22 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 8.21%. As a group, analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. Hollysys Automation Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOLI. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2,197.8% in the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,672,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,012 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,019,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,841 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,292,000. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 7,059,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,894,000 after purchasing an additional 362,569 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,331,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,710,000 after purchasing an additional 172,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

