Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Beyond Meat from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup raised Beyond Meat from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Beyond Meat from $44.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Beyond Meat has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.76.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $161.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2,024.38 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 4.32. Beyond Meat has a 1-year low of $48.18 and a 1-year high of $197.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.98.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond Meat news, CFO Mark Joseph Nelson sold 71,388 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total value of $9,498,887.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 226,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,152,726.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 1,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $248,566.56. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 51,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,507,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 264,187 shares of company stock valued at $36,897,103. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 326.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the second quarter worth $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 2,511.1% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 198.8% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

