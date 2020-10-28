Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC cut its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,629 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Best Buy makes up 1.4% of Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,778,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 1,425.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,316 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Best Buy by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,499 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cleveland Research raised Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Guggenheim raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.09.

In other Best Buy news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 436,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.30, for a total transaction of $50,729,943.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $639,116.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 764,547 shares of company stock worth $88,371,377 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy stock opened at $113.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.54. The company has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.63. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $123.67.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.62. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.24%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.