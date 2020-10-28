Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF)

Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Macquarie upgraded Resolute Mining to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS RMGGF opened at $0.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.75. Resolute Mining has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $1.07.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals. Resolute Mining Limited was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Perth, Australia.

