Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Delta Capital Management LLC

Delta Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,971 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and makes up 1.9% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 32,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDX opened at $244.24 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $286.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $70.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $233.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.99.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.19%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BDX. Barclays upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.47.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

