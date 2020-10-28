BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) (TSE:BCE) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 27th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen expects that the company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter.

Get BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) alerts:

BCE has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) from C$62.50 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a C$56.00 price objective on shares of BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

TSE BCE opened at C$55.24 on Wednesday. BCE Inc. has a one year low of C$46.03 and a one year high of C$65.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $49.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$55.82 and its 200-day moving average is C$56.55.

BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.56 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.8325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. BCE Inc. (BCE.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.84%.

BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.