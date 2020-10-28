BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) and The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Financial Comparison

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) and BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares The Cheesecake Factory and BBQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Cheesecake Factory 0.20% 1.55% 0.27% BBQ 5.83% -13.23% -3.33%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for The Cheesecake Factory and BBQ, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Cheesecake Factory 5 11 3 0 1.89 BBQ 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus price target of $29.42, indicating a potential downside of 3.32%. Given The Cheesecake Factory’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The Cheesecake Factory is more favorable than BBQ.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.4% of The Cheesecake Factory shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of BBQ shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of The Cheesecake Factory shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.0% of BBQ shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

The Cheesecake Factory has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BBQ has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Cheesecake Factory and BBQ’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Cheesecake Factory $2.48 billion 0.56 $127.29 million $2.61 11.66 BBQ $82.27 million 0.47 -$650,000.00 N/A N/A

The Cheesecake Factory has higher revenue and earnings than BBQ.

Summary

The Cheesecake Factory beats BBQ on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally. The company also operated two bakery facilities that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for international licensees, third-party bakery customers, retailers, and distributors. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Calabasas, California.

About BBQ

BBQ Holdings, Inc. develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's name in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items and side dishes that are prepared using prepared proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes. The company operates full-service and counter-service restaurants. As of March 27, 2020, it had 139 restaurants, including 48 company-owned restaurants and 91 franchise-operated restaurants in 28 states and three countries. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

