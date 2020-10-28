Baxter International (BAX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Baxter International to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Baxter International has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 3.00-3.10 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $3.00-3.10 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect Baxter International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BAX opened at $80.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.12. The company has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.77. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $69.10 and a 52 week high of $95.19.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Argus downgraded Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Baxter International from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.22.

In related news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 310 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $25,912.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,381.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Gavin III sold 14,899 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $1,287,422.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,769,031.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

