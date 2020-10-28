Barnes Group (NYSE:B) PT Raised to $38.00 at Truist

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Truist from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Barnes Group from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Barnes Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Barnes Group from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Barnes Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.56.

Barnes Group stock opened at $37.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Barnes Group has a 12 month low of $30.22 and a 12 month high of $68.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Barnes Group will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Stephens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total transaction of $1,414,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 1,700 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $66,759.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in B. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 1st quarter worth about $734,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 1st quarter worth about $3,425,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 110,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 23,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

