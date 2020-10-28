Barnes Group (NYSE:B) PT Raised to $38.00 at Truist

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Truist from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.11% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Barnes Group from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Barnes Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Barnes Group from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Barnes Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.56.
Barnes Group stock opened at $37.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Barnes Group has a 12 month low of $30.22 and a 12 month high of $68.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15.
In related news, CFO Christopher J. Stephens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total transaction of $1,414,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 1,700 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $66,759.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.37% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in B. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 1st quarter worth about $734,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 1st quarter worth about $3,425,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 110,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 23,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.
Barnes Group Company Profile
Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.
