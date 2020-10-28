Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY)

RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RNLSY. ValuEngine raised RENAULT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RENAULT S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of RENAULT S A/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on RENAULT S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised RENAULT S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

OTCMKTS RNLSY opened at $5.30 on Monday. RENAULT S A/ADR has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $11.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of -44.17 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.94.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

