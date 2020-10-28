Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, AR Network reports.

BARC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 135 ($1.76) price objective on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Investec upgraded shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 152.71 ($2.00).

LON:BARC opened at GBX 106.60 ($1.39) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 101.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 106.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion and a PE ratio of 17.77. Barclays PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 73.04 ($0.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 192.99 ($2.52).

In related news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 37,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.24), for a total value of £35,832.10 ($46,814.87). Also, insider Brian Gilvary acquired 9,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £10,070.31 ($13,156.92).

About Barclays PLC (BARC.L)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

