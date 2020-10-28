Barclays Begins Coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

Shares of ARCT opened at $52.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.92. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 3.06. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $66.24.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 341.76% and a negative return on equity of 89.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $428,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 506.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 870,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,708,000 after purchasing an additional 727,354 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 205.3% in the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,392,000 after purchasing an additional 537,963 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 68.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 675,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,550,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $28,747,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $11,180,000. Institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

