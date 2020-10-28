Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

BNMDF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Banca Mediolanum to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

BNMDF opened at $7.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.96. Banca Mediolanum has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts; and mortgages and loan products. It also provides credit, debit, and prepaid cards; investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

