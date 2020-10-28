Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Baidu in a research report issued on Sunday, October 25th. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.05. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Baidu’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.55 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.39 EPS.

BIDU has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.87.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $134.89 on Wednesday. Baidu has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $147.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $46.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.33, a P/E/G ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

