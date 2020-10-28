B. Riley Weighs in on Northwest Bancshares, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Northwest Bancshares in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 27th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. B. Riley also issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.31%.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NWBI. BidaskClub raised Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Northwest Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.88.

Shares of Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. Northwest Bancshares has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $17.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 72.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 395,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 85,659 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,732,416 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $20,044,000 after acquiring an additional 32,608 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. 64.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

