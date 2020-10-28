B. Riley Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report released on Friday, October 23rd. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $8.69 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.57. B. Riley also issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $1.56. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 15.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FBC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

NYSE FBC opened at $31.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.69. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

In related news, Director David J. Matlin sold 6,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $207,345,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Ciroli acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $60,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 47.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,433 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 7.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 9.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,657 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

