B. Riley Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) – B. Riley dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sirius XM in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 23rd. B. Riley analyst Z. Silver now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sirius XM’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 141.29% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SIRI. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sirius XM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.20.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $5.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. Sirius XM has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $7.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average of $5.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Sirius XM declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIRI. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Sirius XM during the third quarter worth $54,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the third quarter worth $105,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Sirius XM by 22.5% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the third quarter valued at about $1,748,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

