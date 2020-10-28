Azimut Exploration (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Azimut Exploration (OTCMKTS:AZMTF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Azimut Exploration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th.

Azimut Exploration stock opened at $0.82 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.93. Azimut Exploration has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $2.35.

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, zinc, silver, cobalt, tungsten, rare earth elements, uranium, chromium, nickel, and platinum group elements. The company is headquartered in Longueuil, Canada.

