Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT)’s share price rose 8.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.83 and last traded at $3.81. Approximately 3,018,597 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 397% from the average daily volume of 607,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

AXGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axovant Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Axovant Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.35.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.29.

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.24. Analysts predict that Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Axovant Gene Therapies stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 28.46% of the company’s stock.

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia.

