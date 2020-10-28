AxoGen (AXGN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 22.08% and a negative net margin of 28.04%. On average, analysts expect AxoGen to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AXGN stock opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $502.65 million, a P/E ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 10.00. AxoGen has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on AxoGen in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of AxoGen in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded AxoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on AxoGen from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.90.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

