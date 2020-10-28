Axion Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ) Short Interest Update

Axion Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, an increase of 6,250.0% from the September 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:AXPWQ opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Axion Power International has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

About Axion Power International

Axion Power International, Inc focuses on PbC battery technology business. It offers hybrid asymmetric energy storage devices. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Boardman, Ohio.

